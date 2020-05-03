Peggy Lee (Greenwood) McLaughlin, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Peggy Lee Greenwood McLaughlin, age 76, of Salem, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at St. Mary’s Alzheimer’s Center in Columbiana.

She was born on January 11, 1944 in East Liverpool, Ohio, a daughter of the late William and Betty Stype Greenwoood.

Peggy graduated from Beaver Local High School in 1961 and went on to study at the Robert Morris business college in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

She worked as a bookkeeper most of her adult life and retired in 2006.

She was a member of the Bethlehem Church of Nazarene in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania and attended First Friends Church in Salem. In her early years, she was a Sunday school teacher, church treasurer, board member and missions director.

Peggy loved her family and was an avid reader. She enjoyed jigsaw puzzles and was a formidable Scrabble player. She enjoyed cruises, her favorite vacations being a cruise to Alaska with Len for their 40th wedding anniversary, as well as one along the coast of New England and Canada. She is loved and will be greatly missed by many.

Peggy is survived by her husband of almost 58 years, Leonard “Len” McLaughlin, whom she married on July 3, 1962; daughter, Michelle (Frank) Diaz of Dover, New Hampshire; son, Michael (Kristin) McLaughlin of Leesburg, Virginia; two sisters, Joyce (Leroy) McLaughlin of Rogers, Ohio and Judy Brown of Columbiana, Ohio and by a brother, Joe (Carol) Greenwood of Canfield, Ohio. Also surviving are five grandchildren, Danielle (Mike) Frothingham, Conor McLaughlin, Makena McLaughlin, Maddie Blackwell and Betsy Blackwell; a great-grandson, Everett Frothingham and many beloved nieces and nephews and extended family.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a public celebration of Peggy’s life will be held at a later date.

Private family services were held and Peggy was laid to rest at Crest Haven Memorial Gardens in New Waterford, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana, Ohio.

Family and friends may send condolences to www.familycareservices.com.