Pearl M. (Wentz) Rauch, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pearl M. (Wentz) Rauch, 98, of Plainfield, Indiana, formerly of Columbiana, Ohio, died Thursday, October 28, 2021 at home surrounded by family.

Pearl was born December 19, 1922 in New Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of the late Dallas and Eva (Seidner) Wentz.

She was an avid reader, enjoyed crocheting, crossword puzzles, jigsaw puzzles, playing cards, Yahtzee, word searchs and needlework, crafting beautiful works of art for her family. She was a member of the Hope United Presbyterian Church in Plainfield.

Pearl was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Glenn A Rauch; four brothers, Russell, Norman, Paul and Harry Wentz; three sisters, Dora Grim-Schwab, Letha Miller and Helen Wentz and two sons-in-law, Robert A. Holt and Bobby J. Flowers.

Pearl is survived by her beloved daughters, Linda Holt of Peculiar, Missouri; Debbie Flowers of Plainfield, Indiana; Pamela (Fred) Taylor of Avon, Indiana; Glenda (John) Greene of Lebanon, Indiana; 13 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandson.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at Matthews Mortuary, 690 E 56th Street Brownsburg, IN 46112.

A celebration of life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at the funeral home.

Pearl will be laid to rest next to her husband in Petersburg, Ohio at a later date. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to: Hope United Presbyterian Church, 1331 Section Street Plainfield, IN 46168.

Local arrangements are being made by the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana, Ohio. Sign the register and send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

A television tribute will air Monday, November 1 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.