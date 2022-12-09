COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul Seidner, Jr., age 88, of Columbiana, passed on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

Paul was born on October 15, 1934 in New Springfield, Ohio, son of the late Paul and Edith Ulmar Seidner.

Paul had worked for Felger’s Farm and then for Town and Country in New Springfield.

He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, New Springfield.

His wife, Clara Miller Seidner, preceded him in death on, September 28, 1998.

Paul is survived by his daughter, Edith Boles of Columbiana; son, Patrick Seidner of Martinsville, Virginia; four grandchildren, Danielle Seidner, Paul Seidner, Amanda (Fabian) Ortez and Nichole Boles and fiancé, Elliott Walsh; three stepgrandchildren, Christina Bolden, Sarah Christina and Tamara Christina; 11 stepgreat-grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, Logan Ortez, Aden Null.

He was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Lee Pickens; a great-grandchild, Sophia Null and a stepgrandchild, Kyle Townsend.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana, where a memorial service will begin at 2:00 p.m. with his daughter, Edie Boles, officiating.

Memorial donations may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, c/o 1491 Polaris Pkwy, Columbus, OH 43240.

