COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul J. Rance, age 85 of Columbiana, passed away peacefully in his sleep surrounded by loved ones on Thursday, September 21, 2023, at his home.

He was born on October 29, 1937, in Leetonia, Ohio, son of the late Joseph and Jenny Girard Rance.

Paul was a devoted husband, loving father, wonderful grandfather and friend to all who met him.

He was co-owner and operator of Col-Pump Company, Columbiana and Served in the U.S. Navy.

Paul was an active member of St Jude Roman Catholic Church in Columbiana where he was also a member of the Fourth Degree of the Knights of Columbus.

He was well known for his involvement in the Columbiana Area Chamber of Commerce, The Columbiana Rotary Club, the 40 & 8 Society of Veterans Post 273 and a proud member of the Order of the Sons of Italy. Paul was also a past member of American Foundry Men’s Association and the OCMA and he was a puzzle master.

Paul also enjoyed traveling and watching sports, mostly the Cleveland Browns and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. After fulfilling his lifelong dream of watching the Irish play in Ireland he continued to travel, especially to St. Simons Island, Georgia. If he wasn’t traveling or watching sports you could find him baking bread to share with family and friends.

He will be greatly missed by his wife, Dawn Dodson Rance, whom he married on October 11, 1958; his children, Christine (Doug) Berdine, Don Paul (Shelly) Rance and Julie Jennings; two brothers, John and Jim Rance and two sisters, Josephine Whinery and Carmella (Robert) Balevare. “Poppie”, as he was called by his family, will be missed by, eight grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by two sisters, Shirley Justice and Helen Shaffer and a brother, Joseph Rance.

The family will receive friends on Monday, September 25, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana, where a funeral service will begin at 12:00 p.m. with Father Chad Johnson officiating.

Burial will follow at Columbiana Cemetery, Columbiana.

Military honors will be accorded by the Bejamin Firestone Post #290 American Legion Honor Guard and a Fourth Degree Service will be led by the Knights of Columbus.

Memorial donations may be made to The Rance Family Scholarship Fund c/o Leetonia Schools, 450 Walnut Street, Leetonia, OH 44431.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

A television tribute will air Sunday, September 24 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.