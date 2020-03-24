Paul Herbert Wright, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul Herbert Wright, 78, of Lisbon, died on Monday, March 23, 2020 at Salem Regional Medical Center, Salem.

He was born on May 4, 1941 in Lisbon, Ohio, son of the late Ray and Laura Wycoff Wright and had lived in this area all of his life.

Paul had worked as a self employed truck driver for 33 years, retiring in 2002.

He was a member of East Fairfield United Methodist Church and Teamsters Local #92.

He is survived by his wife, Ruby Mae Salyer Wright, whom he married on July 14, 1972; two sons, Ricky Wright and Allen Wright, both of New Waterford; a brother, John (Carol) Wright of Dayton; three grandchildren, Kimberly (James) Gilbert, Kathy (Jim) Ackerman and Jacob Wright and three great-grandchildren, Collin Gilbert, Taryn Gilbert and Caden Swanger.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Erwin and two brothers, Bill Wright and Gaylord Wright.

There will be no services at this time and burial will take place at Lisbon Cemetery, Lisbon.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

