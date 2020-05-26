Paul Falkner, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul Stanley Falkner, Sr., age 82, of Columbiana, died on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at his home in Columbiana.

He was born on January 4, 1938 in Beloit, a son of the late Carl and Anna Reach Falkner.

Paul was a veteran of the United States Army, having served during the Korean War.

He had worked at Youngstown Sheet and Tube for 26 years before they closed.

Later he opened Sports Scene in Columbiana where he worked for an additional 10 years before retiring.

He was a longtime coach in Columbiana for both the boys baseball team and the girls softball team.

Paul was an avid Cleveland Indians, Browns and Cavs fan.

Paul also enjoyed spending time working in his yard.

His wife, Anna Hughes Falkner, whom he married on August 1, 1959, preceded him in death on, November 6, 1980.

Paul is survived by his daughter, Terri Lynn Graffius of Salem; three sisters, Esther Gilham of Newark, Ohio, Betty Fisher of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and Mary Liggitt of Columbiana; brother, Leo Falkner of Conroe, Texas; one grandson, Mathew Graffius; one great-granddaughter, Catrina Graffius.

He was preceded in death by a son, Paul Stanley Falkner, Jr; two brothers, John Falkner and Harry Falkner; a grandson, Daniel Graffius.

The family will receive friends on Friday, May 29, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana where social distancing will be encouraged and mask protocol is suggested.

Services will be held on Friday, May 29 at the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Chuck Hamilton officiating.

Burial will take place at Columbiana Cemetery.