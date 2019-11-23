Paul Allen Webber, New Waterford, Ohio

NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – New Waterford – Paul Allen Webber, 66, of New Waterford, died, Thursday, November 21, 2019 at his home.

He was born June 12, 1953 in Salem, a son of the late Omar L. and Agnes C. Shultz Webber.

Paul was Methodist by faith and worked at Busy Beaver and M.E. Lumber.

He enjoyed taking motorcycle trips out west, but his cross country adventures began with a bicycle trip at the age of 18. Paul was a Ford man through and through and he was happiest when he was on his tractor.

He is survived by a brother, Dale E. (Marcia) Webber of New Waterford; a sister, Carolyn L. (John) Scheel of Columbiana; five nephews, Jared (Juli) Scheel, Evan (Tiffany) Scheel, Aaron Scheel, Jeremy Webber and Joel Webber; a great niece, Hadley Scheel; two great nephews, Colton Webber and Grant Scheel and expecting two more Scheel blessings in the Spring.

Paul was preceded in death by, a brother, Lester L. Webber and a niece, Amanda M. Webber.

Per the families wishes, a private service will be held.

Burial will be at Crest Haven Memorial Gardens, New Waterford.

Memorial donations can be made to a charity of the donors choice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

