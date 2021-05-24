Patrick F. McNicol, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patrick F. McNicol, 91 of Columbiana, formerly of East Liverpool, died on Sunday, May 23, 2021 at Salem North Healthcare.

Mr. McNicol was born on May 27, 1929 in East Liverpool, a son of the late Harold and Artie Leigh McNicol.

After graduating in 1943 from St. Aloysius Grade School and in 1947 from East Liverpool High School, Mr. McNicol served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict in the Army of Occupation in Germany. Patrick graduated from Ohio Valley Business College in 1956 and he used his education while working in data processing for 30 years as a computer programmer for Crucible Steel in Midland, Pennsylvania retiring in 1982. After retiring he decided to further his education once again at Ohio Valley Business College from 1983-1984 and go back into the work field at East Liverpool City Hospital in Information Services from 1984-1992 and then at the East Liverpool Area Old Timer’s Baseball Association Baseball Fields’ Complex in maintenance from 1997-2003 and finally working at Hill International in parts delivery from 2003-May 2009.

Mr. McNicol was a member of the St. Jude Roman Catholic Church, Columbiana, the East Liverpool Area Old Timer’s Baseball Organization and had coached the East Liverpool Little League ages 11-12 for 13 years.

He also supported and was active with his family in the many activities in which they participated and enjoyed every minute with them including his grandchildren as well as his special friend, Roberta Allen. Golf had become a favorite for him later in his life and he especially loved to play with family members and with his special friends, George Summers and the Boley Brothers at the Beaver Creek Meadows, his favorite golf course. He would like to thank the Weber Family for their special favors and for the marvelous facility, as it was his therapy, providing so many memories.

Patrick truly enjoyed his family and all the time he could spend with them. Just being with them was a gift! The most important and biggest gift to him being his wife, Joan R. McNicol, who preceded him in death on August 12, 2010. In Patrick’s eyes, Joan made everything possible including all the happiness he experienced.

Patrick is survived by his three sons, Jeffrey B. McNicol of Lawrenceville, Georgia, Patrick J. (Jill) McNicol of Leetonia and Dale F. (Tiffany) McNicol of Sugar Hill, Georgia; two daughters, Terri M. (Rick) Schuck of Buford, Georgia and Kathy C. (Kenneth) Campbell of East Liverpool; a sister, Bonnie A. LaScola of East Liverpool; ten grandsons, Aaron Schuck, Zachary Campbell, Jared McNicol, Henry “Hank” McNicol, Vincent McNicol, Vance McNicol, Jason Campbell, Neil Campbell, Gavin Lynch and Garret Lynch; four granddaughters, Stefanie Schuck, Stacie Campbell, Margaret “Meg” McNicol and August Lynch, as well as great-grandchildren, Jamison McNicol, Kendall Campbell and Madison Campbell.

Besides his wife, he is preceded in death by a sister, Grace C. McNicol; six brothers, James V. McNicol, Ralph B. McNicol, Richard T. McNicol, Robert D. McNicol, Harold “Mike” McNicol and Joseph L. McNicol and three grandchildren, Abigail McNicol, Adam McNicol and Anthony McNicol.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, May 28, 2021 at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana with Deacon Christopher Evans officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., prior to services.

Visitors are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing at the services.

Burial will take place at Columbiana County Memorial Park, East Liverpool.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

The family would like to express their thanks to the kind staff from Community Hospice, the Salem Regional Medical Center and the Salem North Healthcare Center for the excellent care Patrick received.

