Patricia Marie Gillis, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Marie Gillis, 68, passed away Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Salem Regional Medical Center, Salem following her third battle with cancer.

Patricia was born on January 25, 1953 in Youngstown, daughter of the late Martin “Bill” and Helen Artz Maurer.

She was a 1971 graduate of South High School where she was salutatorian.

She had worked in accounts payable for Youngstown State University for 33 years and had been a member of the former Honterus Lutheran Church in Youngstown. She was a member of the Saxon Club in Youngstown, YSU Women’s Retiree Club and belonged to her Card Club for 50 years. Patty was also active with Relay for Life and was a spokesperson for the Youngstown group. Her avatar was “Warhawk”, which was a reminder of her dad’s days of service in World War II. She was fiercely competitive and loved playing games especially cards. Patty was a consummate homemaker and chef and her absolute favorite was spaghetti. She loved world travel and was fortunate to have traveled all over the world with her husband, Gregg.

She is survived by her loving husband Greggory H. Gillis, whom she married September, 5, 1993; her two sisters, Marlene (Tom) Dailey of Austintown and Shirley (Warren) Shields of McDonald; her granddaughter, Anjuleena Mavrikis of South Carolina and her great-granddaughter, Emma Stewart also of South Carolina.

She was preceded in death by her son, Michael Mavrikis.

The family will receive family and friends on Saturday, November 20, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana where funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Kari Lankford officiating.

Burial will be at Tod Homestead Cemetery, Youngstown at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to Patricia Gillis Memorial St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, c/o ALSAC/St. Jude Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.