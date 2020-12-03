Patricia C. (Hogue) Nelson, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia C. Nelson, age 78, of Columbiana, died on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at her home in Columbiana.

She was born on March 15, 1942 in Enon Valley, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Samuel and Waunetta Roshon Hogue.

Patricia was a graduate of Fairfield High and was a member of the First Christian Church of Columbiana.

In her younger days, she enjoyed roller skating with her husband, Samuel. She also enjoyed vacationing in the Outer Banks, North Carolina and had a passion for shopping. Mostly, Patricia enjoyed spending time with her family and her beloved grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Samuel Nelson, whom she married on June 25, 1965; four daughters, Renee (George) Hartman of Leetonia, Kimberly (Jon) Schick of Columbiana, Shannon (Bradley) Shultz of New Middletown and Samantha Hughes of Boardman; a brother, James R. (Kay) Hogue of Columbiana and two sisters, Kathy (Phil) Hooker of Tonopah, Arizona and Marcia (Gene) Carr of Canfield. Also surviving are 12 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by brother, Larry Hogue and a sister, Linda Spears.

A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.

Donations may be made in Patricia’s memory to the First Christian Church of Columbiana, 39 Cherry Street, Columbiana, OH 44408.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

