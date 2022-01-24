COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pamela Lipe Kufleitner, age 71, died on Sunday, January 23, 2022, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

She was born on February 16, 1950 in Salem, daughter of the late Willis “Sox” and Ida Lake Lipe.

Pamela was a lifelong resident of Columbiana.

She worked for Columbiana Schools as a teacher’s aide for over 25 years prior to retiring in 2013.

Pamela enjoyed gardening, cooking shows, crossword puzzles and spending time with family, especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Edward Kufleitner, whom she married on November 30, 1974; son, Jeremy (Heather) Kufleitner of Salem; two grandchildren, Calleigh and Wyatt Kufleitner and two brothers, Robert Lipe of Virginia and Terry (Missy) Lipe of Austintown.

In addition to her parents, Pamela was preceded in death by a sister, Wendy Warren.

No services will be held at this time per Pamela’s request.

Memorial donations may be made to Columbiana EMTs, c/o 28 S. Vine Street, Columbiana, OH 44408 or Akron Children’s Hospital, c/o 214 Bowery Street, Akron, OH 44308.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana. Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.