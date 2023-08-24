COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ona J. Kitt, age 91, of Columbiana, passed away at home, surrounded by her family on Wednesday, August 23, 2023.

She was born on February 18, 1932, in Columbiana, a daughter of the late Erroll Tipton and Agnes Eells Cresanto.

Ona was a graduate of Fairfield High School.

She was a member of the Columbiana Baptist Church.

She had worked as a Waitress for 7 & 14 Truck Stop.

She had volunteered at The Way Station, Columbiana. She enjoyed cheering on the Pittsburgh Steelers and loved flower gardening. She liked crafting and sewing and was considered to be a fantastic cook and baker. Ona’s passions in life were horses and family. She admired and cherished horses all her life but she was most proud of her large and loving family, whom she absolutely adored.

Ona is survived by her four daughters, Karen Morris of Ferndale, Arizona, Lori Little of Boardman, Linda (Alfred) Melchionne of Boardman and Cheryl (Fred) Harroff of Anthem, Arizona; two sons, William (Barbara) Whittenberger of Leavittsburg and Edward “Pete” (Debra) Little of Millerstown, Pennsylvania; four brothers, Joseph (Peggy) Cresanto of Stevensville, Maryland, John “Buck” (Margie) Cresanto of East Palestine, Alfred “Chub” (Debby) Cresanto of Bartlett, Tennessee and Thomas Cresanto of New Waterford; brother-in-law, Jerry Peters of Columbiana; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as, two great-great-grandchildren; also surviving are many nieces, nephews and extended family.

Ona was preceded in death by three husbands, Frank Whittenberger, Joseph F. Little and Michael Kitt; sister, Nancy Peters and three brothers, Milton Tipton and wife, Sara Tipton, Robert “Beanie” Cresanto and Terry Cresanto,

The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 27, 2023, from 12:30 – 2:30 p.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Services will be held on Sunday, at 2:30 p.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor Kari Lankford officiation.

Donations may be made in Ona’s memory to The Way Station Inc., 769 Springfield Road, Columbiana, OH 44408.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

