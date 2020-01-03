Norman “Denny” Beight, New Waterford, Ohio

NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Norman “Denny” Beight, 75, of New Waterford, Ohio, passed away January 2, 2020 in Covington Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, East Palestine.

Mr. Beight was born February 22, 1944 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Wilbur and Viola Glass Beight and had lived in this area all of his life.

He was an owner/operator of several convenience stories in the area. Prior to that he had worked with the former Phar-Mor and Tamarkin Companies. He had served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.

He is survived by his wife, the former Judy A. Joyce whom he married February 21, 1970; two sons, Greg (Tricia) Beight of New Springfield and Brian Beight of Leetonia, OHio; a sister, Joanne Galey of North Lima; a brother, Ron Beight of Duck River, Tennessee and four grandchildren.

Norman was preceded in death by twin grandchildren, Collin and Holden Beight.

Services will be held at 6:00 p.m. Sunday, January 5, 2020 at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana, with Father Christopher Cicero officiating.

Interment will be in the New Waterford Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Sunday.

To sign the online guest book, go to www.familycareservices.com.