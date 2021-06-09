Noah Conrad, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Noah Conrad, age 38, of Columbiana, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.

He was born on February 9, 1983, in Salem, the son of John and Bonita “Bonnie” Basinger Conrad.

Noah had attended Columbiana High School where he enjoyed playing both basketball and football.

He was a skilled roofer, carpenter and woodworker. He loved the outdoors and spent his free time camping, fishing, hiking, and kayaking. He also enjoyed rooting for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Noah was also known for his generous heart. He would do anything for anyone. Perhaps this is why he had so many loyal friends. Noah will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

He is survived by his parents, John Conrad of Boardman, and Bonita “Bonnie” Conrad of Columbiana;two sisters, Anna (Jeremy) Deger of Akron, and Rachel (Brian) Grant of Columbiana. Also surviving are four nieces and two nephews. He will be forever loved.

He was preceded in death by his niece, Cana Carolyn Deger; maternal grandparents, Ralph and Carolyn Basinger and his paternal grandparents, Clinton and Gwendolyn Conrad.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 12, 2021, from 10:00 am – 12:00 pm at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Jeremiah Wagner officiating.

In lieu of cut flowers, the family requests that live plants or donations be made to the family to help defray funeral expenses.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Family and friends may view this obituary and send condolences at www.familycareservices.com