COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nicholas B. DeCesare, age 58, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh after a courageous 11-month battle with cancer.

Nicholas grew up in Forest Hills, PA where he attended Churchill High School and later Penn State at University Park.

Nick married the love of his life Susan (Hoffman) DeCesare back in 1996, throwing a lavish wedding reception at the Carnegie Music Hall in Pittsburgh; the kind of big party that Nicky would become known for in later years.

Together, both he and Susan settled in Columbiana, Ohio where they have raised three incredible young adults, Thomas (22), George (20) and Olivia (18).

Nick and Susan opened a successful real estate appraisers business in Columbiana back in 1996. They built up the business over the years gaining a stellar reputation in the real estate industry and within the greater Youngstown-Columbiana community. These past few years, Nick closely mentored his sons to follow in the couple’s footsteps and to become top residential real estate appraisers. Nick was very proud of his children and always brought out the best in them with his larger-than-life personality. His dream was to inspire them to continue the family business approaching it with the same gusto that he brought to all his clients each and every day. Nick’s dream is now being fulfilled, as Tom who recently finished his studies at Youngstown University works as a full-time appraiser for family business. George is also attending Youngstown University for business and plans to join the business full time after graduation. Olivia will enter college at Emerson College in Boston in January 2023.

When Nick was not working, he was on the golf course. Nick was an avid golfer, enjoying 18 holes any time at The Lake Club in Youngstown. He enjoyed hanging out at the Quench Bar where he made countless friends whom he loved dearly. Nick equally loved spending time with his family and friends on vacations in Florida where his mother Mary resides. Nick had the reputation for throwing the best celebrations for Susan’s milestone birthdays, the kids’ graduations and for family and friends. As the life of the party, Nick made a big impression everywhere he went and with everyone he met. Even the folks at the Homestead Kitchen and Cocktails named a drink after him.

Aside from golf, Nick was a major sports enthusiast and gave much of his time to support his passion. Nick volunteered as a clip-man for the University of Pittsburgh for several decades. You may even have seen him once in awhile on TV. His love of sports and coaching young athletes grew over the years. Nick would volunteer to coach basketball for St. Christine and Upward. He was also a tremendous supporter of Cardinal Mooney High School where his three children attended and where they actively participated in sports and extracurricular activities.

Nick was a very generous man, with a large spirit and personality. His commanding voice and contagious laugh filled every room he entered with joy and made all take notice and smile. Nick’s zest for life was unmatched. He truly brought out the best in people. Nick had the rare ability to make everyone feel special. People would always say that if Nick DeCesare knew you, you were important to him. Nick made friends everywhere he went, knew no strangers and lived his life paying it forward. He was a class act.

Besides his wife and children, Nick leaves behind his mother, Mary Barrett DeCesare of Seminole, Florida; two sisters, Tami (Robert) Harris of East Palestine and Janet (George) Faber of Austintown; a brother, Thomas (Mia Cooney) DeCesare of Kansas City; a mother-in-law, Katherine Hoffman of Pittsburgh; in-laws, Debbie Hoffman (Louis Grieco), George (Claire) Hoffman and Jeff Hoffman; five nephews, Gregory (Katie) Harris, Mark (Chan) Harris, David (Casara) Balicki, Jeffery (Sam) Hoffman and Matthew (Brigit) Hoffman; seven nieces, Amanda (Corey) Tharp, Allison (Scott) Peters, Louise (Chris) Smith, Chelsea Hoffman, Chloe Hoffman (Bill), Zoe and Grace Hoffman.

Nick was preceded in death by his father, Thomas J. DeCesare; his father-in-law, George Hoffman and his nephew, Jaison T. Harris.

Calling hours at 11:30 a.m. on Friday June 10, 2022 at St Charles Borromeo in Boardman, followed by a mass at 1:00 p.m. with our family friend, Bishop David Bonner presiding.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charitable organization of your choice in Nicks memory. Please keep our family in your thoughts and prayers

“This ain’t no dress rehearsal,” -Nick DeCesare

