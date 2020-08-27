Myron Frank Broderick, Sr., Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Myron Frank Broderick, Sr., age 97, of Boardman passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 6:00 a.m. at his home.

He was born on October 20, 1922, a son of Myron Patrick and Revella Broderick in Youngstown.

He graduated from South High School, Youngstown and Youngstown College.

He served in the United States Army and was a WWII veteran.

He retired from Packard Electric in Warren and retired as a teacher at Penn-Ohio College where he loved teaching.

Myron was a member of Mount Olivet United Church of Christ in North Lima and taught Sunday school.

He was full of life, loved to dance, sing, play his guitar and banjo, watch old movies, study history, read and ride horses. He cherished spending time with family and friends while telling stories of his vast and endless life experiences.

He is survived by three daughters, Colleen Goodman, Joan (Rick) Franczkowski and Karen (Tom) McCarthy, all of Boardman; a son, Myron “Chip” Broderick, Jr. of North Carolina; ten grandchildren, Kristen (Brad) Sackella, Sandra Mapus, Melissa (Shawn) Hicklin,, Stephen (Erika) Mapus, Richard (Dawn) Lynx, Suzanne (Burke) Gruber, Wendy(Clark) Butcher, Erin (Michael) Luehrs, Michael (Weslie) Broderick and Joshua Broderick and by 13 great-grandchildren.

Myron was preceded in death by his wife, of 57 years, Evelyn (Hanson) Broderick whom he married February 9, 1951; a son, Michael “Mike” Broderick; his parents, Myron Patrick Broderick and Revella Farnbauer-Broderick-Rigney-Ziegler; grandparents, Frank and Susan Farnbauer; stepfather, Howard Rigney; a brother, James (Jean) Rigney; two sisters, Donna (Larry) Mound and Betty (Mel) Lipp and by a son-in-law, Kenneth Goodman.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private family services were held at the Columbiana Cemetery with Pastor Don Scott Monaco officiating. Military honors were accorded by the Benjamin Firestone Post #290 American Legion Honor Guard.

Material tributes may take the form of a donation to the Mount Olivet United Church of Christ memorial fund.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana. Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

A television tribute will air Friday, August 28, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

