Minnie Hazel Brown, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Minnie Hazel Brown, age 93, of Lisbon, died on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at her home.

She was born on November 16, 1926 in Washingtonville, Ohio, daughter of the late George and Elsie Wintersheimer Bell.

Minnie had worked as a Cashier for Hillyers in Lisbon and was a lifetime member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Leetonia.

Everyone that was fortunate enough to come into her life was loved in such a gentle and compassionate way that they will treasure for the rest of their lives. She considered her children to be the greatest blessings in her life; worth so much more than any material possessions. She epitomized the true definition of a mother, even to those who weren’t her own, there was no difference in the nurturing and passionate love she bestowed. Her legacy will live on through the countless lives that she touched.

Her husband, Benjamin Brown Sr., whom she married on November 27, 1946, preceded her in death on January 11, 1984.

Minnie is survived by her four daughters, Karen (Robert) Shinn of Salem, Carol (Ed) Esenwein of Washingtonville, Christine Brown of Lisbon, and Rebecca (James) Pezzano of Leetonia; three sons, Benjamin Brown, Jr. of New Middletown, David Brown of Leetonia, and Kenneth (Judy) Brown of Hanoverton and a brother, Joseph (Eleanor) Bell of Lake Milton. She is also survived by 16 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and seven great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by four sisters, Mary Rodacy, Pauline Thrash, Carol Redd and Jenny Yeager; Six brothers, James Bell, George Bell, Charles Bell, Richard Bell, Edward Bell and Thomas Bell, as well as two grandchildren.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Leetonia, with Father Robert Edwards officiating. In order to help ensure the safety of all, face masks will be required and social distancing guidelines will be followed.

Burial will take place at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Leetonia.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Patrick Catholic Church, Leetonia.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com

More stories from WKBN.com:

More stories from WKBN.com: