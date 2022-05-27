BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mike’al Williams, daughter of Robert and Monica Mook, was born on August 16, 2002 and passed away surrounded by her family on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at Akron Children’s Hospital.

Mike’al was a precious gift. A gift that was entrusted to the Mook family 19 years ago. She was a light that touched and taught all that came to know her. Her amazing smile lit up every room and her joyful spirit was contagious. To know her was to love her and she was loved beyond measure. In return, she showed her love for her family every single day through her amazing strength and personality. Mike’al loved as much as she was loved. Her face lit up when family filled the home daily, especially when her niece and best friend, Annabelle, was close. Mike’al was surrounded with pure love and joy. She was and will always be cherished and held dear.

Mike’al had a personality like no other and it was larger than life! She had a favorite line from the movie Madagascar, “Smile and wave boys, smile and wave”. Mike’al quickly adopted it as one of her own. When someone would leave the house, she would stand at the door, wave and say, “Smile and wave boys”! Music was a love Mike’al cultivated when she was very young. Listening to Glenn Miller’s “Moonlight Serenade” with her Dad was a favorite from the time she was a toddler. She loved to sing “You are My Sunshine” and “Summertime”. Although they were unusual songs for a toddler, they were her favorites because they were always sung together with Mom and Dad.

“The loss of Mike’al has been felt twice. First, when she suffered a severe brain injury before her fourth birthday and was no longer the child we knew and loved for four years and now 16 years later, the ultimate loss of our Mike’al that we had for the past 16 years”.

Mike’al leaves her parents, Robert and Monica Mook; three sisters, Jenn (Jeff) Mook Minehart, Liz (Gary) Mook Church and Seara Mook; two brothers, Robert (Erin) Mook and Andrew Mook; a grandfather, Julius Bodnar; six nieces, Lauren Minehart, Madison and Lilly Mook and Elle, Annabelle and Josephine Church and three nephews, Jacob Ruckdeschel, Matthew and Noah Minehart.

Mike’al was preceded in death by her niece, Emmi Mook and her grandparents, Annabelle Bodnar, Robert E. and Joyce Mook.

A private celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations in memory of Mike’al can be made to Akron Children’s Hospital Pediatric Palliative Care, Boardman.

