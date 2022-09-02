COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael “Mike” Little, age 80, of Columbiana, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 31, 2022.

Mike was born on August 1, 1942 in Dover, the son of the late Charles and Irene Monti Little.

Michael was a teacher for 34 years including four years on the Navajo Indian Reservation in Arizona and 27 years as a science teacher for Boardman High school.

He was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Leetonia.

Mike served in the Air Force Reserves and was a member of the Benjamin Firestone Post #290 American Legion. He was also active in many clubs including, Nature Conservancy, National Geographic Society, Sierra Club and the Sebring Model Railroad Club.

Mike was also a National Park Ranger and worked at Wind Cave National Park, Colorado National Monument and Arches National Park.

Mike also earned his pilot’s license and flew small airplanes in the 1990’s. He was a regular rider on the Little Beaver Creek Greenway Trail and had accomplished riding 80,000 miles on his bike.

Mike is survived by his wife the former, Karen Conkle, whom he married on June 3, 1967; his daughter, Sarah (Glenn) Forney of Boise, Idaho and Molly (Dwight) Pavek of Albuquerque, New Mexico; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and siblings David Little and Rosemary Deioma.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Paul Little.

The family will receive friends on Friday, September 9, 2022 from 5:00 -7:00 p.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Leetonia, with Rev. Msgr. Peter Polando officiating.

Memorial donations may be made to Little Beaver Creek Greenway Bike Trail c/o Friends of the Park 130 Maple Street Lisbon, OH 44432.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com

