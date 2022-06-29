GREENFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael “Mike” Edward Kenney, 62, went home to be with the Lord Monday Evening, June 27, 2022, in Greenford, doing what he loved-farming.

Mike was born on December 3, 1959, in Youngstown, a son of the late Paul and Elaine Applegarth Kenney.

Mike was a 1979 graduate of South Range High School where he met his loving wife of 38 years, Susan Kenney, whom he married on December 17, 1983.

He was a carpenter with Local 171 until his retirement in 2013.

Mike was a 40-year member of A.A.

He was blessed with a large and loving family. If he wasn’t on the farm, you could find him at the local coffee shop. Besides farming, Mike enjoyed horseback riding, antiques, family picnics and the Canfield Fair. It was rare to see him without his cowboy boots and hat on. He also loved watching westerns, especially those with John Wayne and listening to Cat Stevens. In the months preceding his death, Mike was a true American patriot. Mike will be remembered as a hardworking, generous, kind and softhearted man all of which he passed down to his children. Those who knew Mike knew he was one of a kind.

Mike is survived by his wife, Susan Welker Kenney, his children, Michael of Columbus, Levi (Kerstie) of Canfield, Floyd (Diana) of Houston, Texas, Jonathan (Kristen) of Greenford and Mary (Brandon) Liebau of Columbus. He also leaves two grandchildren whom he absolutely adored, Khloe and Charlie Kenney. Additionally, Mike is survived by his siblings Marilyn (Alan) Wenger, Mark, Kirk, Terry (Tammy), Patrick (Michele), and Gail (Jeff) Davis and many nieces and nephews.

Mike was preceded in death by his brother Paul.

The family will receive friends on Friday, July 1, 2022, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana and again on Saturday, July 2, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Services will be held on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana, with Pastor Steve Lowe officiating.

Burial will take place at Greenlawn Cemetery, Greenford.

