Michael McLaughlin, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael “Mike” McLaughlin, age 56, of Columbiana, died unexpectedly on Monday, June 28, 2021, at his home.

He was born on December 21, 1964, in Detroit, Michigan, the son of Nancy Noble McLaughlin and the late Ronald McLaughlin.

Mike had worked as a senior salesperson for Graybar Electric.

He enjoyed, first and foremost, his family, spending time at his camp, “The Jolly Holla Hunt Club”, with his family and friends. Mike also enjoyed watching the Cleveland Browns, the Ohio State Buckeyes and living a simple life, taking care of his wife, son, mom and other family.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia “Pattie” Skirving McLaughlin, whom he married on November 25, 2000; his beloved son, Conner James McLaughlin; his sister, Jody (Ken) Scheel of Columbus and by his two nieces, Laura and Carly Scheel, both of Columbus.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Services will be held on Wednesday, July 7 at the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Kari Lankford officiating.

A private burial will take place at Scroggsfield Cemetery, Carrol County.

Memorial donations may be made in Mike’s memory to Angels for Animals, 4750 S. Range Road, Canfield, OH 44406.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

A television tribute will air Friday, July 2 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.