Michael Lee Williams, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Lee Williams, age 59, of Columbiana, died suddenly on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at his home.

He was born on September 20, 1961 in Salem, a son of Evelyn Webber Johnston, and Eugene Williams.

Michael was a 1980 graduate of Crestview High School where he was Class President. He was Captain of the football team and Football Homecoming Royalty. He also received the honor of All State linebacker and held the school shot put record for over 25 years. He received his degree from Youngstown State in Drafting & Design & Civil Engineering.

Michael had worked as a surveyor for Chamberlin Surveying in Columbiana for the past 33 years and was a certified OHSAA official for basketball. He refereed in the area for over seven years.

He was a member of the Columbiana Church of the Nazarene where he served as treasurer and was actively involved with the “Upward” outreach program.

Michael was an avid Ohio sports fan. He also enjoyed baking, woodworking and restoring both furniture and historical vehicles. Mostly, Michael was a family man who loved being with his family and spending quality time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by the love of his life and high school sweetheart, Julie A. Lunger Williams, whom he married on July 27, 1985; two sons, Ryan Michael (Christina) Williams of Evans City, Pennsylvania and Shane Michael (Hannah) Williams of Columbiana; daughter, Brianne Michelle Williams of Columbiana; two grandchildren, Liam Michael Williams and Madeline Arlene Williams; mother, Evelyn (John) Johnston of Greenford; father, Eugene Williams of Columbus; three brothers, Paul (Mary Ann) Williams of Salem, Andrew Williams of New Waterford and Matthew (Lenna) Williams of Salem; three sisters, Janet (Robert) Leipheimer of Columbiana, Diane Klemann of Tennessee and Angela (Jon) Walker of Plain City, Ohio; mother in-law, Beverly Lunger of Columbiana; brother In-law, George (Christine) Lunger, Jr. of Piqua, Ohio and sister in-law, Jodi (Matthew) Brooks of Columbiana. Also surviving are several aunts and uncles and many nieces and nephews whom he loved.

The family will receive friends on Friday, December 11, 2020 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Columbiana Church of the Nazarene. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing guidelines will be followed, and masks will be required.

A private funeral ceremony will be held at a later time with Pastor Jan Winnale officiating.

Burial will take place at East Fairfield Cemetery, Fairfield Township.

Memorial donations may be made to the Columbiana Church of the Nazarene, 330 N. Elm Street, Columbiana, OH 44408.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana. Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

A television tribute will air Thursday, December 109 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.