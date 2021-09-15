Michael Jay Gorby, Sr., Rogers, Ohio

ROGERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Jay Gorby, Sr., age 68, of Rogers, died on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at Salem Regional Medical Center, Salem.

He was born on April 22, 1953, in Salem, a son of the late Willis and Sarah Butler Gorby.

Michael had worked for over 30 years at Insul Co. in East Palestine.

He enjoyed camping and working on cars. Mostly, Michael was a family man. He was affectionately known as “Pappy” by his family. He adored his wife, Ruth and together they built a home that was always a place of gathering for their beloved children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Michael is reunited with his beloved wife, Ruth Ellen Ward Gorby, who preceded him in death on January 11, 2020. The couple married on July 11, 1972.

He is survived by his three sons, Michael (Loretta) Gorby, Jr. of Rogers, Anthony “Tony” (Tiffany) Gorby, Sr. of Negley and Wayne (Mindy Schroeder) Gorby, Sr. of Negley; daughter, Brenda (Shannon) Kays of Austintown; brother, Timothy Gorby of East Palestine and a sister, Paula (Gene) Smith of Rogers. Also surviving are many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a brother, William Francis Gorby, Sr.; sister, Norma Guy and a great-grandchild, Gemma Kae Gorby.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 18, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana. Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Randy Clark officiating.

Burial will take place at East Carmel Cemetery, Rogers.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.