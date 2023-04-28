POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael J. Starr, age 96, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at Assumption Village, North Lima.

Michael was the first of nine children, born on July 18, 1926 in Campbell, Ohio. He was the son of Michael Hvizdos and Josephine Heldt.

Michael and the former Irene Faddock were married by Rev. Peter Oleksiw at Holy Trinity Church in Youngstown on February 7, 1948.

He is a member of St. Jude Roman Catholic Church, Columbiana and a former member of St. George Catholic Church in Lisbon.

He moved to Poland in 1930 and attended Poland schools.

Michael was drafted into U.S. Navy in 1944 and stationed in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii at Barge Base. He also served four years in the Reserves during WWII and the Korean Conflict. He was a life member of V.F.W. Post 3307, Youngstown, Ohio.

He graduated from Industrial Trades Institute as a mechanical engineer and worked as a draftsman, employed at several area engineering firms including R. J. Shaffer & Assoc., Youngstown Foundry, D. Turner Engineering, E. W. Bliss Co., Fairfield Machine, Riise Engineering, Simmers Inc. and 4 D’s Manufacturing.

He proudly owned and maintained many rentals locally and in Florida over the years. He also previously owned and operated their farm southeast of Lisbon, raising beef cattle corn and soybeans.

Michael enjoyed taking short trips, golfing, playing cards and horse and dog races. He enjoyed many years of traveling to many different places, also maintaining their rentals. He also enjoyed living on their farm, which fulfilled a lifelong dream of his. Michael was a great man and was a wonderful conversationalist with great humor and quick wit that always made you laugh. He had so many memories to share of his life. His cherished memories of growing up on a farm with a large family. He truly loved his family and enjoyed everyone.

Michael will be remembered lovingly by his wife, Irene, of 75 years and their five children, Michalene (Len) Weiszer of Poland, Veronica Cochran of South Carolina, Stephanie (Ron) Crumbacher of Dayton, Pamela Roberts of Columbiana and Michael Starr of East Liverpool. He is also survived by his siblings: brother, John (Joyce) Hvizdos and sisters, Mary Hvizdos and Helen Bosak; sisters-in-law, Susie Hankinson and Gerri Hvizdos; brother-in-law, Joe Opsitnik; nine grandchildren, Tiffany (Jim) Skowronski, Daniel (Amy) Evans, Jennifer (Mike) Smith, Clifford (Carrie) Cochran, Mark (Morgan) Crumbacher, Christine Crumbacher, Jamie (Lee) Roberts, Katlyn and Anna Starr; nine great-grandchildren, Ethan and Ryan Skowronski, Elliot John Evans, Sofia and Clayton Smith, Jack and Claire Crumbacher, Alisha Roberts and Isaiah May and many nieces, nephew and friends

He preceded in death by his parents; stepsister, Bernice Mihalko; sisters, Josie Opsitnik and Annie Molnar; brothers, Frank Hvizdos, Joe Hankinson and Paul Hankinson; brothers-in-law, Tom Bosak, John Rossi and John Mihalko and sisters-in-law, Ruthann Hvizdos and Dorothy Rossi.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the St. Jude Roman Catholic Church, Columbiana, followed by Mass at 11:00 a.m. with Father David Misbrener officiating.

Military honors will be accorded by the Benjamin Firestone Post #290 American Legion Honor Guard.

Burial will take place at Columbiana Cemetery.

Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana is handling the arrangements. Friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

