LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael G Pahanish, age 79, passed away with loved ones by his side on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

He was born March 8, 1944, in Salem Ohio to the late Ann Graylok and Michael Pahanish.

He was one of eight children, James, Chuck, Joe, Edmund, Bill, Michael and Barbara.

Michael was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Left to cherish his memories are his loving wife, Linda, who he married on November 29, 1965; a daughter, Diana (Randy) Coburn; four grandchildren, Michael (Ashley) Coburn, Michael (Amanda) Coburn, Joshua Coburn and Ashley Coburn and many great-grandchildren that he admired greatly.

Michael retired from SMS Demag in Pittsburgh from the engineering department. He also enjoyed the 50 plus years he put in on running the family farm.

Michael was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church and a graduate of Crestview schools in 1962.

The family will receive friends on Monday, June 26, 2023, from 10:00 – 10:50 a.m. at the St. Paul Catholic Church, 935 E. State Street, Salem, OH 44460, where services will be held at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Msgr. Peter Polando officiating.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana. Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

