Michael Frank Broderick, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Frank Broderick, Sr., age 61 of Palm Harbor, Florida, formerly of Ohio, died on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at his home.

He was born on October 6, 1958 in Youngstown, Ohio, son of Myron and Evelyn Hanson Broderick, Sr.

Michael was the founder and former CEO of Turning Technologies in Youngstown and was a Seinor Advisor with Transparent Business of New York. He worked as a missionary in the Philippines with Youth With A Mission and taught Sunday Bible School with Trinity Fellowships.

Michael enjoyed music, cars and occasionally golfing, though his greatest pride were his children and grandchildren.

Michael is survived by his wife, Margaret “Maggie” Broderick, whom he married on June 4, 2011; his father, Myron Broderick, Sr. of Boardman; two daughters, Erin (Michael) Luehrs of Youngstown and Wendy (Clark) Butcher of Hawks Bay, New Zealand; four sons, Michael (Weslie) Broderick, Jr. of Columbiana, Alex Hyder of Palm Harbor, Florida, Andrew Hyder of Palm Harbor, Florida and Ian Broderick of Palm Harbor, Florida; three sisters, Colleen Goodman of Boardman, Joan (Richard) Franczkowski of Boardman and Karen (Thomas) McCarthy of Boardman; brother, Myron Broderick, Jr. of North Carolina; a granddaughter, Chara Butcher; five grandsons, Jude Luehrs, Enoch Butcher, Phinneas Butcher, Elias Luehrs and Alder Luehrs and one more grandchild on the way.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Evelyn Hanson.

Private family funeral services will be held and burial will take place at Columbiana Cemetery, Columbiana.

Memorial donations may be made to Lambs House Ministry, 8251 Sprucevale Road, Rogers, OH 44455.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

A television tribute will air Monday, August 10, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: