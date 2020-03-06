Michael Francis Hatch, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Francis Hatch, age 85, of Salem, died on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Windsor House at Canfield.

He was born on February 5, 1935 in Altoona, Pennsylvania, son of the late Beverly and Erma McAteer Hatch.

Michael had worked in customer service with Consolidated Rail Corporation and was a member of St Jude Roman Catholic Church.

He enjoyed gardening and loved to sing. He was a member of the St. Jude Choir and Knights of Columbus St. Jude Council #10183 where he was a third degree. Michael adored his family especially his grandchildren and loved nothing more than to spend time with all of them.

Michael’s family would like to thank the doctors and staff at Salem Regional Medical Center, Windsor House at Canfield and Hospice of the Valley for all of their care and support during this time.

He is survived by his wife, Anna May Wertz Hatch, whom he married on October 2, 1954; four daughters, Julie Ann (Jerry) Rader of Manchester, Janine Marie (Robert) Cox of Boardman, Ann Frances (Scott) Grist of Boardman and Milissa Ann (Carmen) Romeo of Poland; four sons, Michael Arthur (Maggie) Hatch of North Lima, Christopher Alan (Marilyn) Hatch of Canfield, Mark Andrew (Carla) Hatch of Columbiana and Lee Matthew (Denise) Hatch of Tallmadge; four sisters, Rose, Connie, Kathleen and Mary Jane; three brothers, Richard, Kenneth and Timothy; 20 grandchildren, Michael (JenaLee) Hatch, Christopher (Morgan) Hatch, Luke Roberts, Nicholas (Crystal) Roberts, Chase Roberts, Charles (Kathryn) Hatch, Randall (Beth) Hatch, Bradley (Sarah) Hatch, Marshall Hatch, Jonathan (Rachel) Grist, John Michael Romeo, Owen Hatch, Audra Hatch, Krysten (Bryan) Heim, Keri (Paul) Munson, Kacey (Cody) Plaskett, Caitlin (Ryan) Moss, Alainna Romeo, Emmy Romeo and Kenley Hatch and 19 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Jana Roberts; twin grandsons, Joseph and Alan Hatch; four sisters, Madalyn, Bernadine, Irma Grace and Debbie and six brothers, Earl, Beverly, Eugene, William, Louie and Patrick.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 9:30 – 11:00 a.m. at the St. Jude Roman Catholic Church, Columbiana.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at the St Jude Roman Catholic Church, Columbiana, with Father Thomas Ziegler and Father Christopher Cicero.

Burial will take place at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Leetonia.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the St. Jude Choir.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

