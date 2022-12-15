COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Maxine L. Hughes, age 82, formerly of East Palestine, passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022, at Windsor House at Parkside Health Care Center, Columbiana.

Maxine was born on January 27, 1940, in Salem, daughter of the late Arnold and Evelyn Teague McCall.

Maxine pursued her dreams of becoming a cosmetologist after high school and opened Maxine’s Cut & Curl Shop. She successfully owned and operated this business until 1994 when she moved to Rhode Island. She continued her career there for another 20 years before coming back to the area she knew as home.

Maxine was a woman of strong faith and member of the First Church of Christ, East Palestine her entire life.

She was a gifted seamstress and enjoyed making quilts, one-of-a-kind gifts and clothing for her family. She was also an artist and created special edition hand-painted ceramic Santa’s for friends and family each year. She loved traveling and seeing different parts of the country. Her love of life was infectious to family and friends, whom she enjoyed spending her time with. Maxine’s greatest blessing, best friend and love of her life was her husband, Russell Hughes.

She is survived by her spouse, Russell Hughes, whom she married July 6, 1962; her children, Thomas (Coletta) Esenwein of Streetsboro, Edward (Carol) Esenwein of Washingtonville, Elizabeth Bowles of East Palestine and Wayne (Veronica) Hughes of East Palestine; ten grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Charles McCall.

Private services were held at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana, with Mr. Robert Helbeck officiating.

Memorial donations may be made to First Church of Christ, 20 W. Martin Street, East Palestine, OH 44413.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

A television tribute will air Friday, December 16 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.