Maurice James Davis, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Maurice James Davis, age 97, of Columbiana, died on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Windsor House at Parkside Health Care Center, Columbiana.

He was born on May 12, 1922 in Green Township, a son of the late Elmer and Ethel Mitchell Davis.

Maurice was a veteran of the United States Army having served during WWII and had worked as a Sheet Metal Worker at R.S.M. Youngstown.

He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Bowser Davis; two sons, Michael Davis of Canfield and Larry Davis of Columbiana; six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a son, James Davis; a daughter, Linda Drotleff and several sisters.

A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to Harbor Light Hospice, 4531 Belmont Avenue #9, Youngstown, OH 44505.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

