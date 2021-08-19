Matthew Sidney Hardenbrook, Leetonia, Ohio

LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Matthew Sidney Hardenbrook, age 57, of Leetonia, died on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at his home in Leetonia.

He was born on October 28, 1963, in Flint, Michigan, son of Myron Hardenbrook and Sydney Smith Hardenbrook.

Matthew had worked for General Motors as a welder for 33 years and was Christian by faith.

He was a loving father and grandfather and was always quick to lend a hand.

Matthew is survived by his two daughters, Victoria Hardenbrook of East Liverpool and Anna Hardenbrook of Akron; three sons, Matthew Hardenbrook, Andrew Hardenbrook and William Hardenbrook, all of Columbiana; his mother, Sydney Hardenbrook of Leetonia; a brother, Clinton (Diane) Hardenbrook of Columbiana; a sister, Mary (Robert) Justice of Salem and three grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father, Myron Hardenbrook and a brother, Michael Andrew Hardenbrook.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 22, 2021, from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

A private family memorial service will be held.

Memorial donations may be made to Franklin Square United Methodist Church, Leetonia, Ohio.

