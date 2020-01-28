Matthew Myers, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Matthew Myers, age 44, of Columbiana, left us on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

He was born on December 5, 1975 in Salem, Ohio, to Nancy Kimble Myers and the late Kenneth L. Myers.

He graduated from Columbiana High School in 1994.

He’s survived by many family members who loved him: his mother, Nancy L. Myers of Columbiana; his sister, Tracey (Myers) Carroll and brother-in-law, Brian Carroll of Medina, Ohio; his two brothers, Eric Myers of Galena, Ohioand Steve Myers and sister-in-law, Rachel (Miller) Myers of Bradford, Ohio.

Matt never married and never had kids of his own but he adored his nieces and nephews, Erin Myers, Bret (Anna) Myers, Lauren (Simon) Bartos, Megan Carroll, Mark Myers, Kennah Myers, Kayla Cooper and Josiah, T.J. and Bella Brewer.

He also leaves behind his Uncle Denny and Aunt Linda Kimble and Aunt Ruth and Uncle Tom Williams, as well as, many cousins.

Matt wasn’t dealt the best hand in life–he lost his dad at a young age and that defined him. He was a restless soul but found happiness and some peace while driving, reading, writing and doing something he was especially good at, playing poker. Matt was a private person but he made friends wherever he went and somehow always saw the best in people. He was generous almost to a fault and tried to help anyone who looked like they needed it. Matt also had a wicked sense of humor, which his family will definitely miss.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home in Columbiana, with a memorial service immediately following. His cousin, Pastor Dave Wyant, will be officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you instead honor Matt’s desire to help people and make a donation to the Rescue Mission of Mahoning Valley, https://rescuemissionmv.org/give/

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

