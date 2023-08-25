COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Matthew L. Benner, age 47, of Columbiana, passed away on Saturday, August 19, 2023, at Salem Regional Medical Center, Salem.

He was born on July 16, 1976, in Salem, a son of Anne Barkley Brown and the late Lawrence Benner.

Matthew was a graduate of Crestview High School and was currently working as the director of maintenance for Victoria House in Austintown.

He enjoyed fishing with relatives, riding both street bikes and dirt bikes and listening to music. Matthew was an avid Miami Dolphins fan who was both athletic and competitive himself. He fed his competitive nature by throwing horseshoes and playing both volleyball and softball in several church leagues. Mostly, Matthew enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his daughter, Sydney Benner of Leetonia; mother, Anne Brown of Columbiana; fiancée, Kathy Rankin of Columbiana; his future stepdaughters, Amber and Miranda Rankin, both of Columbiana and his future stepgrandchildren, Aspyn Welsh and Brycen Rankin. He is also survived by his aunts, uncles, nieces, nephew, many cousins and friends, as well as his beloved fur babies, Maggie, Milton and Mango. There were many special people in his life and he will be missed by all.

In addition to his father he was preceded in death by his brother, Jason D. Benner; a nephew, Logan Benner and his grandparents.

Matthew had a very tender heart and would help anyone. In the hope that he could continue helping others, Matthew fulfilled his wish to be an organ donor.

The family will be conducting a memorial service for Matthew on Saturday, September 16 at 2:00 p.m., at the First United Methodist Church of Columbiana with Pastor Cyndi Midlick officiating. The family will be receiving friends one hour prior, 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. to the service at the church.

Memorial donations may be made in Matthew’s memory to Angels for Animals, 4750 OH-165, Canfield, OH 44406.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana. Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

