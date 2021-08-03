Matthew L. Bacha, Leetonia, Ohio

LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Matthew L. Bacha, age 32, of Leetonia, died suddenly at his home.

He was born on October 18, 1988, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, a son of Steven and Margaret Snow Bacha.

Matthew was a graduate of Columbiana High School and was a nine-year veteran of the United States Army National Guard where he served as a combat engineer in Afghanistan.

He had worked as a police officer for both Lisbon and New Waterford and was currently working as a machine operator at A Plus Powder Coating in Columbiana.

Matthew was a loving and devoted father. His greatest joy were his two daughters.

He is survived by his wife, Amanda Simkins Bacha of Girard; his beloved daughters, Lily and Mackenzie Bacha; parents, Steven and Margaret Bacha, Sr. of Columbiana; siblings, Jessica Bacha of Washingtonville, Steven Bacha, Jr. of Niles, Brian (Lynney) Bacha of New Middletown, Christina Bacha of Columbiana, Jason (Sara) Bacha of Columbiana, Rachel Bacha of Columbiana, Joshua (Karlyn) Bacha of Waterford, Michigan and Nicholas Bacha of Columbiana.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Services will be held on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Kari Lankford officiating.

Burial will take place at the New Waterford Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made at the funeral home help with funeral expenses.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

