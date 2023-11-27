LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTribtes) – Matthew Dale Grossen, 43, of Leetonia passed away on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, at his home following a recent illness.

Born September 22, 1980, to Walter and Terry Dailey Grossen.

Matthew was a graduate of Crestview High School and studied at YSU and Kent Salem.

He learned to play the guitar at the young age of 10. Joined in a band (REVLIS) with some friends from Boardman that played in “Battle of the Bands” in Cleveland while still in High School.

Matthew held several different jobs before he started his own car detail service. He was proud of his title of Master Detailer he received in Naples, Florida just a year ago. With an eye for detail and a heart for perfection he quickly became one of the best.

Matthew loved family fishing trips to Canada, planting and growing beautiful flowers with his daughter, Alex, riding his Harley, cooking up special meals and relaxing around a good campfire.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his daughter, Alexandra Ella Grossen; his parents Walter and Terry Grossen; a sister, Allison (Bob Shafer) Grossen; niece, Bella Shafer; two nephews, Vito and Frankie Shafer; grandparents, R. Jean and Robert Mincher; many aunts, uncles and cousins along with many dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Eileen and Dale Grossen and Edith Hooper Grossen, as well as, his uncle, Cliff Grossen.

There will be no services at this time.

A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com

