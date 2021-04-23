Mary M. Miller, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary M. Miller, age 95, of Columbiana, passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at Windsor House at Canfield with her granddaughter, Nicole and her son, Larry, by her side.

Mrs. Miller was born on July 4, 1925 in Ovett, Mississippi, daughter of the late John and Dolly Holliman Shoemake.

Mary was a homemaker and was an excellent quilter. She loved scratch off lottery tickets, coloring and doing word searches. She was a member of the Joe Williams Post #131 American Legion Ladies Auxiliary and enjoyed her trips to the American Legion.

Her husband, Edward Miller, whom she married in 1945 preceded her in death July 20, 1999.

Mary is survived by her two sons, Edward (Kathy) Miller, Jr. of Fort Mill, South Carolina and Larry (Renee) Miller of Columbiana; daughter-in-law, Marie Miller of East Liverpool; her grandchildren, Nicole (Ryan) Rossi, Lauren (Michael) McAndrew, Kelly (David) Misbrener, Kristen (John) Prucell, Amy Miller, Emily (L.K.) Kegelmyer and Christopher (Lucretia) Evans; 20 great-grandchildren and a sister, Merle Shows of Petal, Mississippi.

She was also preceded in death by a son, Michael Miller; a grandson, Scott Miller and three brothers, Arthur, Bill and Edward Shoemake.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Burial will be in Columbiana Cemetery.

Professional arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana. Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

A television tribute will air Sunday, April 25, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.