SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary M. Foor, age 78, of Salem, died on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at Salem Regional Medical Center, Salem.

She was born on July 20, 1945, in Roaring Spring, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Theodore and Mae Mock Bloom.

Mary, affectionately know by her CB handle as “Apache Jane”, was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed bowling, traveling and visiting with her relatives at family reunions. Family meant everything to her. In recent years, she most enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.

Her husband, Victor “Bruce” Foor, whom she married on December 21, 1963, preceded her in death on, July 2, 2001.

Mary is survived by her two sons, Simon (Fiancé, Yvonne) Foor of Hanoverton, and Robert (Julie) Foor of Hanoverton; sister, Amanda Keefer of Roaring Spring, Pennsylvania; two brothers, Theodore (Rebecca) Bloom of Duncansville, Pennsylvania, and Terry (Christel) Bloom of Sierra Vista, Arizona; five grandchildren, Dakota Mitchell, Courtney Foor, Anna Foor, Mackenzie Foor, and Danny Foor, as well as five great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by daughter, Tammy Foor.

The family will receive friends on Friday, September 8, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Services will be held on Friday, at 12:00 p.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor Kari Lankford officiating.

Burial will take place at the Woodsdale Cemetery, Hanoverton.

Memorial donations may be made to Community Hospice 2341 East State St., Salem, Ohio 44460.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com