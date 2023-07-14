COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Jane Morlan, age 92, of Columbiana, died on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at Windsor House at Parkside Health Care Center, Columbiana.

She was born on August 27, 1930, in Youngstown, Ohio, daughter of the late Robert and Verna Van Natta Garrett.

Mary Jane was 1948 graduate of Columbiana High School and was a member of First Christian Church of Columbiana.

She had worked as a secretary for the church for 20 years as well as serving on the mission committee and church funeral dinner committee. Mary Jane served as president of the Ladies Priscilla Circle for two years and was a member of Dorcas Circle and Esther-Alice Circle. She was an avid bowler and enjoyed traveling the country with her husband to various radio-controlled airplane events.

Her husband, Wilbur Edwin Morlan, whom she married on January 9, 1949, preceded her in death on, October 23, 2004.

Mary Jane is survived by her daughter, Teresa Camp of Columbiana; son, John Morlan of Columbiana; three grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

Services will be held on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at 1:00 p.m., at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana, with Pastor Larry Sims officiating.

Burial will take place at East Carmel Cemetery, Rogers.

Memorial donations may be made to: First Christian Church of Columbiana, 39 Cherry St, Columbiana, OH 44408.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com

A television tribute will air Sunday, Sunday, July 16, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.