Mary I. Liggitt, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary I. Liggitt, 88, passed away on Monday, August 23, 2021, at her home.

Mary was born on March 17, 1933, in Columbiana, the daughter of the late Carl and Anna Resch Falkner and lived in the area most of her life.

She had been employed as the manager of Gorant Candies, Austintown and at Rondinelli Dry Cleaners, Boardman and was a member of the Grace Church of Columbiana.

Mary is survived by her husband, James S. Liggitt, whom she married on June 20, 1953.

She was blessed with two daughters and a son, Cathy (Ron) Ballachino of Louisville, Kentucky, Sherry (Dennis) Imhoff of Columbiana and James A. (Diana) Liggitt of Amarillo, Texas. She leaves two sisters, Esther Gillham of Newark and Betty Fisher of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; a brother, Leo Falkner of Conroe, Texas; five grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Sherry and four brothers, Carl, John, Harry and Paul Falkner.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, August 27, 2021, at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home with Reverend Dr. Robert C. Joy officiating.

Burial will take place at Columbiana Cemetery, Columbiana.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

A television tribute will air Sunday, August 29, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.