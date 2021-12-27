EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martha Ann Beck Moffett, age 51, of East Liverpool, died on Saturday, December 25, 2021 at East Liverpool City Hospital, East Liverpool.

She was born on July 20, 1970 in East Liverpool, daughter of Donald and Helen Higgins Beck.

Martha was a homemaker. She loved to fish and always told it like it was. Martha was raising her grandchildren and loved them dearly.

Martha is survived by her husband, Roy O. Moffett, Jr., whom she married on January 24 1994; a daughter, Helen (John) Swineheart of East Palestine; a son, Roy O. Moffett, III of West Virginia; her father, Donald Beck of East Liverpool; four sisters, Mary E. Higgins of Pennsylvania, Dawn L. (Jamie) Parker of Lisbon, Helen J. (Brian) Anderson of Columbiana and Roberta A. Simko; two brothers, William R. Higgins of East Palestine and her twin Brother, Frank Beck of East Palestine; three granddaughters, Samantha Ann Beatty, Madalyn Beatty and Raelyn Beatty; a grandson, Bryson James Beatty and many nieces and nephews that will miss her dearly.

She was preceded in death by her mother Helen Higgins-Beck and her maternal grandparents, James and June Higgins.

The family will receive friends on Friday, December 31, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon and again from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

No services will be held at this time.

In memory of Martha, donation may be made to the family and flowers may be sent to the visitation.

Family and friends may view this obituary and send condolences at www.familycareservices.com

