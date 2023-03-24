COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marlene Elizabeth Hole, 86, died on March 22, 2023, at her daughter’s home surrounded by family following a long struggle with Parkinson’s Disease.

Born February 24, 1937, in Salineville, Marlene was the daughter of Edward and Elizabeth Bray Brown.

A graduate of the former Fairfield High School in Fairfield Township, she lived in Clarkson since 1956 after marrying Clarence L. Hole in November of that year. They were married for 66 years and devoted to each other.

A woman of deep faith, Marlene attended Clarkson Presbyterian Church from 1956 until it closed in 2020. She was active in the church throughout her life, including serving as Sunday School and Vacation Bible School teacher.

Marlene grew up on a farm with her eight brothers and sisters and she remained a farm girl at heart the rest of her life. Next to spending time with her family, she and Clarence loved nothing more than to work side by side in their yard and woods.

In 1993 they purchased an RV and took off to see the country, traveling 153,000 miles over the next 19 years, including a summer-long road trip to Alaska. They were accompanied on many of these trips by their granddaughters and other family members, making memories that will last a lifetime.

In addition to her husband, Marlene is survived by a daughter, Linda (Tom) Giambroni of Clarkson; a son, Matthew Hole of Clarkson; granddaughters Sarah (Christopher) Smith of Wichita, Kansas, and Nadine (Jeremy) McCoy of Clarkson; and great-granddaughters Holly and Lauren McCoy and Adelyn and Emily Smith.

Preceding her in death are brothers Charles, Thomas, Kenneth, Richard, Robert and John (Jack) Brown; and sisters Louise Hudson and Josephine Yealey.

Private funeral services were held on Friday, March 24, 2023, with burial afterwards in Clarkson Cemetery.

Arrangements were handled by Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home in Columbiana.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com