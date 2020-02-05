Marla M. Kissel, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marla M. Kissel, age 83, of Columbiana, died on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Briarfield at Ashley Circle, Austintown.

She was born on September 8, 1936 in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Charles and Martha Baisler Sitler.

Marla had worked as a homemaker and was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Columbiana.

Her husband, James Kissel, whom she married on June 30, 1956, preceded her in death on May 9, 2019.

Marla is survived by her three sons, Roger Kissel of Fairfax Station, Virginia, Ronald Kissel of Glen Burnie, Maryland and Richard Kissel of Columbiana. Also surviving are eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by son, Rodney Kissel.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 8, 2020, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Columbiana.

Services will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the church with Pastor Fritz Nelson officiating.

Burial will take place at Columbiana Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

