Mark Jeffrey Graffius, Sr., Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mark Jeffrey Graffius, Sr., age 61, formerly of Columbiana, died on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at, Adventhealth Hospital in Dade City, Florida.

He was born on November 1, 1958 in Youngstown, Ohio, son of the late Donald and Isabelle Gower Graffius.

Mark always enjoyed his work at Borden Dairy. After Borden’s closed, his family and him started C & M Concessions. Which can be found at most local events including the Canfield Lisbon and Carroll county fair, but most notably at the Rogers Sale. In the last five years of Marks life he enjoyed his time living in Florida.

Mark is survived by a daughter, Tawnya Graffius of New Waterford; a son, Mark (Jennifer) Graffius, Jr. of New Middletown; two granddaughters, MacKenzie Graffius and Brooklyn Graffius; two brothers, Rick (Terri) Graffius of Salem, Dale Graffius of Deerfield and a sister, Debbie (Herb) Douda of Boardman.

He was preceded in death by two sisters, Charlene Peck and Nancy French and a brother, Don Graffius.

No services will be observed at this time.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

