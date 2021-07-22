Mark Criswell Simcox, Leetonia, Ohio

LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mark Criswell Simcox passed away on Monday, July 19, 2021, at Abode Advantage in Maineville, Ohio at the age of 74.

Mark was born in Columbus, Ohio on October 31, 1946 and grew up in Worthington, Ohio.

He graduated from Worthington High School in 1964. He graduated from Oberlin Conservatory of Music in 1968.

He is survived by his brother, Daniel (Kristy) Simcox; sister, Anne (Larry) Carter; nephew, Jason Simcox; niece, Sara (Paul) O’Connor; niece, Joanna (Kyle) Sears; niece, Danielle (George) Skestos; nephew, Chad (Angie) Carter and 11 great-nieces and great-nephews.

Mark was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Evelyn Simcox.

Mark and his family attended Glen Echo Presbyterian Church and Mark often sang in a quartet and played the cello.

For 40 years, Mark played in the Boston Lyric Opera orchestra. He was principal cellist of the Boston Classical Orchestra and a new music ensemble called Alea III. He performed with the Boston Pops, the Boston Ballet Orchestra and national tours with the New York City Opera. Mark loved the year he spent living in Hawaii as assistant principal cellist for the Honolulu Symphony Orchestra. During the summer, he played the orchestral concerts on the Boston Esplanade, at the Hatch Shell and in Fenway Park. In 2013, Mark retired to Key West, Florida where he was a member of the Southernmost Chamber Music Society.

He enjoyed growing beautiful tropical flowers, paddle boarding, kayaking and bicycling.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 6, 2021, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Leetonia with pastor Kari Lankford officiating. Friends and family will be received for one hour prior to the service, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Burial will take place at Columbiana Cemetery.

The services will be live streamed and available on the church’s Facebook page (St. Paul’s Lutheran Church ELCA) for his many friends in Key West, Boston and all over the country and world.

In honor of Mark, donations may be made to The American Heart Association.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home. Send condolences to the family at www.familycareservices.com.

A television tribute will air Friday, July 23 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.