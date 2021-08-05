Mark A. Shaffer, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mark A. Shaffer, age 71, of Columbiana, passed away on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at his home with his family by his side.

He was born on November 6, 1949, in Youngstown, son of Stanley and Billie Reese Shaffer.

Mark had worked with the State Highway Patrol in Galia County until he began his career with the Columbiana Police Department on May 21, 1973. Mark was also a dog trainer, he enjoyed woodworking and was known as the village handyman.

Mark is survived by his three sons, Douglas (Michele) Shaffer of Columbiana, Brian Shaffer (Kelly Stanley) of Lisbon and Jeremy (Dana) Shaffer of Colorado Springs, Colorado; his mother, Billie Reese Shaffer; two sisters, Cynthia (Dan) Wickline of Columbiana and Shelley Reash (Michael Powers) of Columbiana; nine grandchildren, Brandon Shaffer, Brianna Shaffer, Bailey Shaffer, Megan Shaffer, Maci Shaffer, Rylee Shaffer, Hunter Shaffer, Maxwell Shaffer and Josephine Shaffer; five great grandchildren, Landon Shaffer, Kayden Pavlov, Elissa Pavlov, Harper Faith and Ryder Lodge.

He was preceded in death by his father, Stanley Shaffer.

The family will receive friends on Monday, August 9, 2021, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Services will be held on Monday, August 9, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana, with Pastor Patrick J. Smith officiating.

In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512.

The family would like to thank Hospice of the Valley and Mark’s two long time care givers, Mina Sell and Barb Hostetter for all their care and compassion over this difficult time.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com