Marjorie McElroy Fickes, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marjorie McElroy Fickes, 93, of Columbiana, died on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Auburn Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation, Salem.

She was born on August 18, 1926 in East Liverpool, Ohio, daughter of the late Robert and Lillian Parker Foster.

Marjorie worked as a Postal Worker at the Leetonia Post Office where she was Leetonia’s first female mail carrier. She served as the acting post master for a time during her employment.

She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Leetonia.

Marjorie also worked as a writer with the Leetonia Courier and the Salem News.

She enjoyed reading, puzzles and spending time with her grandchildren.

Her first husband, Roy McElroy, whom she married July 30, 1945, preceded her in death on February 15, 1984. Her second husband, Shirl Fickes, whom she married July 9, 1988, preceded her in death on November 14, 2001.

Survivors include daughter, Susan (Jim) Wenderoth of Leetonia; three sons, Roger (Mary Ann Willis) McElroy of Canal Winchester, Jeff (Wai Lui) McElroy of Santa Fe, New Mexico and Kit (Susan) McElroy of Kearney, MO; two step sons, Jon Fickes and Steve (Amy) Fickes of Salem; a brother, Robert (Barbara) Foster of Cuyahoga Falls, fifteen grandchildren, Alex McElroy, Amy McSweeny, Jason Wenderoth, Justin Wenderoth, Rocky Perkson, Jessica Perkson, Calvin McElroy, Amanda McElroy, Raul Noguera-McElroy, Carrie Affolter, Christine Bucholtz, Stefanie Perkson, Derek Fickes, Deven Fickes and Angel Fickes and numerous great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Cynthia Perkson on February 16, 2020.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Funeral ceremonies will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 11:00 am at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana, with Pastor Cyndi Midlick officiating.

Burial will take place at Oakdale Cemetery, Leetonia.

Memorial donations in memory on Marjorie McElroy Fickes can be made to the Auburn Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Activity Fund, 451 Valley Rd, Salem, OH 44460 or the First United Methodist Church of Leetonia, 50 Lisbon Street, Leetonia, OH 44431.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com

