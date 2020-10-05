Marjorie L. (Webber) Wise, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marjorie L. Webber Wise, age 96, of Austintown, died on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Mercy Health—Humility House Senior Living, Austintown.

She was born on September 11, 1924, in Lisbon, daughter of the late Albert R. and Martha Derringer Webber.

Marjorie was a 1942 graduate of Lisbon David Anderson High School and worked as a secretary for Buckeye Coal.

She was an active member of Grace Church and its Women’s Guild, serving on many committees. Marjorie volunteered her time freely whenever she was needed. She served for many years as treasurer for the United Social Action, for 30 years as a poll worker for the Columbiana County Board of Elections and delivered Meals on Wheels for 30 years.

Marjorie was nominated for Mahoning Valley Volunteer of the Year.

Her husband, Paul Wise, whom she married on April 3, 1949, preceded her in death on, March 2, 1984.

Marjorie is survived by her two daughters, Barbara (Jerry) Hughes of Canfield, Diane (Russ) Barnes of Columbiana; two sons, Bruce (Ann) Wise of Parish, Florida and Tom (Linda) Wise of Salem; 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a grandson, Gary Barnes.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 8, 2020, from 12:00 noon – 1:30 p.m., at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Services will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at 1:30 p.m., at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana, with Rev. Dr. Robert C. Joy officiating.

Burial will take place at Columbiana Cemetery, Columbiana.

Memorial donations may be made to the Grace Church Women’s Guild, 140 S. Main St. Columbiana, OH 44408 or the Gary Barnes Foundation, 128 Apache Lane Columbiana, OH 44408

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com

A television tribute will air Tuesday, October 6 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: