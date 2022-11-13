NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marilyn R. Beilhart Wire, 94, died Wednesday evening, November 9, 2022 at the Inn at Glenellen, North Lima.

Marilyn was born July 13, 1928 in Columbiana, the daughter of the late Otto and Olive Stewart Souder and had lived in this area all of her life.

Marilyn and her first husband, James R. Beilhart were partners of the Seederly-Beilhart Funeral Homes in Columbiana and North Lima where she served as a receptionist from 1952 until James’s death in 1971. She later worked at the Family Physicians of North Lima.

She was a member of the Good Hope Lutheran Church, North Lima where she was active in the Dorcas Circle, the church choir and served as a Sunday School Teacher.

In later years she was a volunteer at local nursing homes and was a RSVP friendly visitor.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her first husband, James R. Beilhart; her second husband, George H. Wire; a daughter, Debra Grover; a son, Chris J. Beilhart; two stepsons, Richard Wire and George Wire, Jr. and a brother, Ray Souder.

She is survived by a stepson, Dennis Wire; two brothers, Otto Souder, Jr. of Summerfield, Florida and Richard Souder of Columbiana and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, including a granddaughter, Kathy Kissel of Columbiana.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. at the Good Hope Lutheran Church, North Lima, on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, with the Reverend Ralph Edwards officiating.

Interment will follow in the Mount Olivet Cemetery, North Lima. Friends may call from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at the church prior to the services.

Memorial contributions may be made to the church memorial fund.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Family and friends may sign the online guest book and send condolences to the family at www.familycareservices.com