CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marilyn Mae (Baird) Burbick, age 80, passed away on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

She was born May 5, 1943, in Youngstown, Ohio to Delmas and Ruth Baird. She is the oldest of three children and grew up in Beaver Township.

She graduated from North Lima High School in 1961, and majored in accounting at Youngstown State University where she graduated Suma Cum Laude in Business Administration in 1970.

She secured a position with Abe Harshman, CPA, which later merged with Reali, Grampetro & Scott and became a partner in the firm in the 1980s. Marilyn managed their tax department and worked there until retirement.

She served on the Board for the YWCA as treasurer for many years and was a strong advocate of promoting education for women. Marilyn was a member of Greenford Christian Church.

Mairlyn loved life! She was an avid reader and a lover and supporter of theater in her community. She loved cats, enjoyed bowling and traveling around the country and abroad. She loved the beach. Marilyn grew beautiful roses, was a member of the rose club and competed every year at the Canfield Fair and the Columbiana Rose show, where she won numerous ribbons. Marilyn loved the color purple and always wore purple clothing. She always had a smile for everyone she met.

She is survived by her son Kenneth (Nancie) Burbick of Lisbon, a stepdaughter Kim (Brandon) Covan of Austintown; a sister, Cheryl (Ray Popovich) Borkes; a brother Bill (Lynn Stamm) Baird; six grandchildren, Sean (Kathy) Fritz of Salem, Byron (Chrissy) Fritz of Carrollton, Heather (Malcom) Fritz-Cucchin of Yakima, Washington, Taylor (Ray) Yeager of Leetonia and Caden Covan and Brylee Covan of Austintown; six great grandchildren, Brooke, Cody, Giana Fritz, Carrollton, Cailyn and Mahlon Fritz all of Salem, and Scarlett Yeager of Leetonia.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, and husband of 20 years Bill Deitsch.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the Youngstown YWCA c/o 17 N. Chapman St. Youngstown, OH 44503, Angels for Animals c/o 4750 OH-165 Canfield, OH 44406, or Greenford Christian Church’s “Big Reach” program c/o 11767 Lisbon Rd. Greenford, OH 44422.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 28, 2023, at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana with Mr. John Bush officiating.

Burial will be in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Boardman.

