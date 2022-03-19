COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marilyn M. Davis, age 100, of Columbiana, died on Friday, March 18, 2022, at Windsor House at Parkside Health Care Center, Columbiana.

She was born on September 19, 1921, in Youngstown, daughter of the late Samuel and Dora Williams Bowser.

Marilyn was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Columbiana.

She devoted much of her life to her family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed flower gardening, crafts, sewing, baking and camping with her late husband, Maurice. Marilyn also had a special place in her heart for her beloved dog, “Brownie”.

Her husband, Maurice Davis, whom she married on June 7, 1943, preceded her in death on, January 26, 2020.

Marilyn is survived by her two sons, Michael A. (Sheryl) Davis of Canfield, Ohio and Larry Davis of Columbiana; sister, Betty Roberds of Raleigh, North Carolina; six grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by son, James Davis; daughter, Linda Drotleff; a brother and several sisters.

Per her wishes, no services will be held. Instead, donations may be made in her memory to Angels for Animals, 4750 S Range, Canfield, OH 44406.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

A television tribute will air Monday, March 21 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.