Marie E. Lipp, Rogers, Ohio

ROGERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marie E. Lipp, 91, of Rogers, died on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at her home.

She was born June 13, 1928, in Clarkson, a daughter of the late, Louis and Mildred Van Fossen Hole.

Marie was a homemaker and devoted her entire life to her family and church.

She was a lifetime member of Clarkson Presbyterian Church; over the years, she served as secretary of the women’s association, taught Sunday school and was involved in countless functions and events for the church.

Marie’s main joy in life was her family and she would do anything for them, from serving on school booster groups to helping around the farm and always be supportive, she took pride in her family. She had also enjoyed being a member of the Lucky Eleven group and her garden club. Later in life, Marie enjoyed going out to dinner and socializing.

Her husband, Paul Rodney Lipp, Jr., whom she married, June 19, 1949, died, August 29, 2017.

She is survived by, a daughter, Penny (James) Gibson of Wake Forest, North Carolina; a son, Gregory A. (Lauren) Lipp of Rogers; a sister, Edith (Robert) Welce of Rogers; three brothers, Clarence (Marlene) Hole of Rogers, Kenneth (Evelyn) Hole of Fort Myers, Florida and Donald (Shirley) Hole of Orlando, Florida; three granddaughters, Natalie (Andy) Gibson-Corrigan of Wichita, Kansas, Melinda (Tim) Dowdle of Nebo, North Carolina and Lindsay Lipp of Cleveland; two grandsons, Jared Gibson of College Station, Texas and Gregory Paul Lipp of Calcutta; a great-grandson, Everett Dowdle and a sister-in-law, Doris Hole of Florida.

Marie was preceded in death by a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Esther and Homer Moore, Jr. and a brother, Albert Hole.

The family will receive friends from Friday, November 22, 2019, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m., at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at the Clarkson Presbyterian Church, with Pastor Juliann Joy, officiating.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at the church.

Burial will follow in Clarkson Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Negley/Middleton Township Fire Department or Hospice of the Valley.

